Mubadala Highlights Private Credit As Top Asset Class Over Three Years

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Mubadala Company has identified private credit as the best-performing asset class over the past three years, underscoring its resilience amid global fluctuations. This recognition aligns with a broader trend of institutional investors gravitating towards private credit to diversify portfolios and seek stable returns.

Private credit, encompassing direct lending, mezzanine financing, and distressed debt, has expanded significantly, with the projected to reach $2 trillion in 2024. This growth is attributed to corporations seeking alternative funding sources beyond traditional banking avenues.

Mubadala has actively participated in this sector through strategic partnerships and investments. Notably, the company entered a $1 billion private credit partnership with Goldman Sachs to invest across the Asia Pacific region, focusing on markets such as India. Additionally, Mubadala Capital acquired a 42% stake in U.S.-based Silver Rock Financial, marking its first strategic acquisition aimed at transforming into a prominent global asset manager.

The appeal of private credit lies in its ability to offer favorable yields compared to public bonds, coupled with reduced market volatility. This asset class has attracted investments from pension funds and insurance firms, integrating it into millions of Americans' retirement savings. However, the sector operates with limited transparency and oversight compared to traditional banks, raising concerns about potential risks to financial stability. Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT