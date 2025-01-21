Garmin Unveils Approach G20 Solar, The First GPS Golf Handheld With Unlimited Battery Life In Sunny Conditions

Boundless battery life

Play day after day, round after round without needing to recharge the Approach G20 Solar. The solar-powered display makes it easy to stay on the course for an extra 18 holes or even stash it in a golf bag after the round without worrying about recharging before the next tee time. Even when playing in sub-optimal conditions, players can expect to use it for up to 36 rounds without solar charging.

Par for the course

The Approach G20 Solar gives golfers plenty of on-course features to help elevate their game.



Sunlight-readable display: View yardage to the front, middle and back of the green as well as hazards and doglegs on the bright, sunlight-readable 2.2-inch display.

Larger text: Enhance the size of the measurements on the screen to read distances even more easily.

Preloaded courses: Choose from more than 43,000 preloaded courses worldwide and receive course updates wirelessly when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Green view: See the shape of the green with manual pin placements.

Automatic shot tracking: Pair with Approach CT10 club tracking tags2 for shot-tracking and a clearer picture of the current round. Live benefits: Sync with the Garmin GolfTM smartphone app to see wind speed and direction and keep score on the device.

Compact and convenient to carry, the Approach G20 Solar can be mounted on a golf cart with the built-in magnet or to a belt with the included clip. If it's accidently left behind, golfers can use the Find My Garmin option to see the last known location of the device through the Garmin Golf app. And with an IPX7 water rating, it's designed with all types of golf weather in mind, from light to steady rain, to wind and sunlight.

Available now, the Approach G20 Solar GPS handheld has a suggested retail price of $299.99. To learn more, visit garmin/golf .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin outdoor recreation products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmingolf on social, or follow our blog .