Trump Jr. claims that ‘weirdo’ Zelensky pled for inauguration invite

(MENAFN) Donald Jr. has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly asked his father, incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, to invite him to the inauguration on January 20, but was turned down each time. In a social post, Trump Jr. mocked Zelensky's interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, where Zelensky suggested he could not attend unless personally invited by Trump.



Trump Jr. responded by noting that Zelensky had requested the invite "three times unofficially" and was rejected each time, humorously calling him a "weirdo" for later claiming he had chosen not to attend. While it is rare for U.S. presidents to invite foreign leaders to their inaugurations, Trump made an exception for several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, both of whom declined.



Despite this, other leaders, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentine President Javier Milei, have accepted the invitation. Trump has expressed skepticism about continued U.S. support for Ukraine and has indicated his desire to quickly end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

