Telxius Enhances Ultra-Scalable Global Carrier Ethernet Service for Customers in Europe and the Americas with Ciena

Madrid, January 21, 2025 – Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, has upgraded its Global Carrier Ethernet (GCE) service with flexible bandwidth options for businesses in the Americas and Europe. The service enables enterprises and service providers to maximize their investments with more bandwidth flexibility when connecting to key global hubs and cloud service providers.



Telxius’ GCE service is supported by its global network spanning 100,000+ km of submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls throughout the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, and is powered by Ciena’s advanced optical pluggables, instead of traditional transponders. It is a highly scalable and flexible service with bandwidth options ranging from 50Mbps to 100Gbps+, designed to meet the needs of demanding markets with ultra-low latency, high availability, and reliability.



“At Telxius, we are constantly evolving our network with new and enhanced systems to better support our customers and accelerate digital transformation,” said Mónica Martínez, CMO at Telxius. “We offer enterprises and service providers with the flexible, seamless connectivity options they need to thrive in today’s bandwidth-hungry digital landscape, where user experiences have never been so important.”



The solution is MEF 3.0 certified, supported by 14 high-capacity subsea cables: Firmina, Tikal (in progress), Mistral, Tannat, Junior, Dunant, Brusa, Marea, PCCS, SAm-1, EllaLink, Unisur, Est-Tet and Alpal-2, and provides connectivity to multiple points of presence (PoPs) globally.



“Telxius continues to take strategic steps to promote the universal need for connectivity in its simplest form,” said Fernando Capella, Regional Director of CALA South at Ciena. “With Ciena’s advanced optical technology, Telxius has the ability to reach beyond 100Gbps circuits across its existing submarine network, supporting the ever-increasing demands of global enterprises and service providers with ultra-low latency.”



Telxius’ global network includes high-capacity fiber-optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning more than 100,000km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 27 data centers. On top of its Ethernet services, Telxius provides a wide range of additional capacity, IP, colocation, and security services for businesses to optimize their connectivity across the globe.





