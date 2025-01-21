Output of Iran’s thermal power plants hits 300M MWh

(MENAFN) A senior official recently announced that thermal power plants in the country saw a 1.9 percent increase in electricity generation this year, reaching a total of 300 million megawatt-hours (MWh). consumption, however, rose by only 0.7 percent. According to Esmaeil Namazi, a spokesperson from the state-owned Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH), the smaller increase in fuel consumption relative to electricity generation indicates the country's focus on improving efficiency. By utilizing high-efficiency plants and expanding the steam sections of combined-cycle plants, more electricity is being generated with less fuel.



Namazi pointed out that in the first ten months of this year, thermal power plants produced 1.9 percent more electricity compared to the same period last year. Notably, 57 percent of this output came from combined-cycle units, which generated 170 million MWh, marking a 1.4 percent increase year-on-year. These plants are known for their higher efficiency, with efficiency rates between 45 and 55 percent, making them environmentally friendly power producers.



One of the key strategies for improving efficiency is transforming gas units into combined-cycle units. This not only enhances the overall efficiency of thermal power plants but also has a positive impact on the environment by conserving fuel. The benefits of this transformation are expected to be significant in the coming years, contributing to both electricity production and environmental conservation.



Namazi also noted that thermal power plants account for 94 percent of the country’s electricity generation. Over the past ten months, electricity production from gas units increased by 4 percent, totaling 58 million MWh, while steam units contributed 70 million MWh to the total output.

