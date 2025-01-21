8Th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Conference To Explore Biomass' Role In Europe's Sustainable Energy Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

8th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Conference

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 8th Biomass Trade & Power Europe will return to Copenhagen this February, providing a vital for stakeholders across the biomass to address the sector's evolving landscape. With its focus on innovation, policy, and trends, this annual event is set to drive discussions on the critical role of biomass in Europe's transition to a sustainable future.Organized at a pivotal time for the industry, the conference will highlight key topics shaping the sector, including:.Policy Developments on Decarbonization and Sustainability : Insightful perspectives from Nicolas Viart (Sustainable Biomass Program), Andrew Georgiou (USIPA), and Irene di Padua (BioEnergy Europe) will set the stage for an in-depth understanding of evolving EU and UK policies impacting biomass..Post-2027 Demand for Biomass: Panels will explore how industrial biomass use is expected to shift, with contributions from industry leaders such as Martin de Wolff (RWE Supply & Trading GmbH), Fabien Mehu (ENGIE), and Soren Alsing (Ørsted)..Emerging Biomass Applications: Presentations will delve into new frontiers, including biochar, biocarbon, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Experts like Damien Speight (Javelin Global Commodities) and Victor Smith (CM Biomass Partners AS) will share groundbreaking insights into the development of alternative biomass products..BECCS and Carbon Removal: An expert panel featuring Johan Boerje (Stockholm Exergi AB), Jonathan Scott (Lynemouth Power Limited), and others will assess the progress and challenges of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) projects..Sustainability and Regulatory Impacts: With the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Renewable Energy Directive III (REDIII) taking center stage, the implications for biomass sourcing and sustainability practices will be a key focus.Attendees will also gain critical insights into:.Regional heating markets with a focus on Denmark..The global outlook for wood pellets and wood chip markets..Dry bulk freight trends and their intersection with environmental regulations..Pricing dynamics driven by new demands in carbon removals and industrial usage.Networking Opportunities and Industry EngagementThis year's edition offers ample opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders. A special highlight of the event will be the Networking Cocktail Reception, sponsored by CM Biomass Partners AS, creating an ideal setting for forging valuable partnerships. Exhibitors and sponsors can leverage the conference's strategic platform to enhance visibility, access targeted audiences, and showcase innovative solutions that shape the biomass industry.Why Attend?The 8th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Conference is a unique opportunity to:.Stay ahead of the curve with insights into policy shifts and market trends..Discover innovations in biomass applications and sustainability..Network with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators driving the future of biomass..Gain actionable knowledge on navigating regulatory complexities and leveraging growth opportunities.With the support of leading speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors, the event promises to deliver a rich program that equips participants with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.For more information or to register, email ... or visit today.

