EU warns of fining, suspending, or even banning X if bloc's rules not followed

(MENAFN) The European Union has warned that it could fine, suspend, or even ban the social platform X if it fails to comply with the bloc's regulations, as stated by the EU Commission's Executive Vice-President on Monday. In an interview with France Inter, Stephane Sejourne, who is also the former French Foreign Minister, emphasized that EU Commissioner Henna Virkkunen had recently extended the investigation into X (formerly known as Twitter) in order to establish a legal basis for taking the case to court.



Sejourne pointed out that the EU has clear rules that will be enforced, and the commissioner’s report would take into consideration all the recent discussions, including concerns over Musk's political interference in Europe. This followed his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the upcoming general elections in Germany on February 23.



He explained that the commissioner’s report would be submitted, and the case would be brought before a judge, with potential sanctions that could be severe, possibly running into billions of euros. If X does not comply with the regulations, the platform could face the possibility of being banned or suspended.



On a different note, Sejourne addressed the shift in the European Union’s relationship with the United States as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. He stated that while the US remains an ally of the EU, America will increasingly prioritize its own interests. In light of this, Sejourne called for European unity, urging the bloc to be more assertive in defending its own interests in the face of changing trade relations.

