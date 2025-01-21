From Mohun Bagan SG's Bench To Chennaiyin FC's Backbone: The Rise Of Hnamte

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, who takes on his former club Mohun Bagan SG once again on Tuesday, is making waves at Chennaiyin FC this season.

Not every footballer's journey follows a straight path and for midfielder Hnamte, it's been a winding road. Once a benchwarmer at Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Hnamte has evolved into one of Chennaiyin FC's most reliable players this season, embodying the spirit of a player who still has a lot to prove. As he prepares to take on his former club in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, here's a look at the rise of one of the finest young midfielders in the league.

When Hnamte made his ISL debut for East Bengal FC in the 2021-22 season, few could have predicted the trajectory his career would take. The Mizoram-born player quietly went about his business, showing flashes of potential in his debut season. But it wasn't until his move to rivals Mohun Bagan SG that his journey truly began to take shape, albeit with challenges.

At Mohun Bagan SG, Hnamte was part of a star-studded squad, making it difficult to carve out a regular starting role. Over two seasons, he won an ISL Cup and the Shield, but played just 443 minutes combined, mostly featuring off the bench. Despite limited game time, when given the opportunity, Hnamte showcased why he deserved to be at one of the biggest clubs in Indian football, hinting at a player on the verge of a breakthrough.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and Hnamte's move to Chennaiyin FC under the watchful eye of head coach Owen Coyle has proved to be a masterstroke. Coyle, known for developing young talent, has brought out the best in him. It's often said that some players need the right system and manager to truly flourish, and Hnamte is living proof of that.

Since donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey, Hnamte has emerged as a key player in Coyle's setup. In just 16 appearances, he has clocked an impressive 1204 minutes on the field, more than doubling his game time from his two seasons at Mohun Bagan SG.

But it's his defensive prowess that has caught everyone's attention. Hnamte leads the league in successful tackles this season with 37 and has 19 interceptions to his name - the second-highest among his teammates, making him a defensive powerhouse. His contributions have not been limited to his defensive abilities, as the 21-year-old has also chipped in with a goal and an assist this campaign.

His impressive performances for Chennaiyin FC earlier in the season earned him his first call-up to the national team in October last year, where he made his debut against Vietnam.

At just 21, Hnamte's maturity on the field has been remarkable. He plays with the composure of a veteran, yet he's still in the early stages of what promises to be an exciting career ahead. For Chennaiyin FC, currently navigating the choppy waters of the lower half of the table, Hnamte has been one of the bright spots in their mixed campaign.

Despite their position in the standings, Chennaiyin FC have shown they can compete with the best teams. As Coyle's men set their sights on the playoffs, Hnamte will undoubtedly be central to their playoff ambitions.