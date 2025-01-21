Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives To Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge To Syria
Date
1/21/2025 5:16:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Damascus: An aircraft belonging to the Qatari armed forces arrived at Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, carrying humanitarian aid consisting of 28 tons of food supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.
This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to aid their brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.
This Qatari aircraft is the seventh to land at Damascus International Airport, and the twelfth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's strong interest and full support for their brothers in Syria.
MENAFN21012025000063011010ID1109112069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.