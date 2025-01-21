Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives To Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge To Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Damascus: An aircraft belonging to the Qatari arrived at Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, carrying humanitarian aid consisting of 28 tons of food supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to aid their brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.

This Qatari aircraft is the seventh to land at Damascus International Airport, and the twelfth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's strong interest and full support for their brothers in Syria.