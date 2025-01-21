Youth Congress Clashes With Police Over Controversial Brewery License In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (IANS) Tensions flared outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as Youth workers protesting the state government's decision to grant a brewery license to a controversial firm embroiled in the Delhi excise case, clashed with police.

The firm in question, Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, whose top official was previously jailed in the Delhi Excise policy case, received approval to establish multiple facilities in the water-scarce district of Palakkad. These include an ethanol plant, a multi-feed distillation unit, an Indian-made foreign liquor bottling unit, a brewery, a malt spirit plant, and a brandy/winery plant at Kanjikode on a 26-acre plot purchased two years ago.

Leading the protests was Rahul Mamkoothathil, newly elected legislator from the Palakkad constituency and state Youth Congress president.“We will continue our agitation until the license is revoked. The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet's decision is nothing but a favour to a controversial firm that allegedly funded the CPI-M campaign during the Palakkad by-election,” Mamkoothathil stated.

He also announced plans for a long march and further protests at the proposed brewery site.

The controversy also sparked debate inside the Assembly, with senior Congress leader and former state Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakarishnan reminding CM Vijayan of a decision he took when he was a Minister.“This decision contradicts the Left government's earlier policy of not granting new brewery licenses,” he said, adding, "At least you should show justice to your poll manifesto when you said your liquor policy is towards abstinence from liquor and here you are giving sanction to new firms to produce liquor."

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, has been vocal against the license grant, accusing the government of corruption and neglecting environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, State CPI-M Secretary M.V. Govindan defended the decision, stating,“The firm will produce ethanol, not liquor. The Congress' narrative has shifted from corruption allegations to groundwater depletion concerns. It appears these protests may have silent backing from other private spirit manufacturers.”

The brewing controversy continues to dominate political discourse in Kerala, with protests and counterclaims further intensifying the debate over the government's liquor policy and environmental impact.