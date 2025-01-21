QRI Offers Significant Services To Maximise Patient Recovery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) offers a comprehensive range of services to support individuals of all ages on their journey to recovery. Providing inpatient, day care, outpatient, and community-based rehabilitation, QRI is a vital resource for those recovering from injury, illness, surgery, or managing chronic conditions.

As part of the HMC's 'Your Health, Our Priority' campaign, a tour yesterday showcased QRI's commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered rehabilitation services.

Dr. Ajimsha Mohamed Sharafudeen, Director of Rehabilitation Therapy Services at QRI, emphasised the importance of early intervention in the rehabilitation process.“Rehabilitation has to be a continuum of care,” Dr. Sharafudeen said.“If a patient is developing a stroke or traumatic brain injury and is admitted to an ICU, rehabilitation starts from that point with early intervention. The goal is to mobilise the patient within 24 to 48 hours to improve recovery outcomes.”



QRI spans five floors, with 160 beds. The facility offers specialised care for both pediatric and adult patients, including those with stroke, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and other complex conditions. Dr. Sharafudeen said,“We are one of the highest intensity rehabilitation providers worldwide, with patients receiving up to 5.5 hours of therapy a day. This intensive approach significantly enhances the recovery process.”

Once inpatient therapy concludes, patients may transition to day care or outpatient services, continuing rehabilitation as needed. QRI's services include specialised neurological physiotherapy, musculoskeletal physiotherapy, pediatric care, and neurocardiac physiotherapy, all aimed at helping patients regain function and independence. Dr. Sharafudeen added,“Our outpatient services ensure patients continue their rehabilitation journey, even when they no longer require inpatient care.”

QRI also offers community-based rehabilitation. A dedicated team visits patients at home, providing therapy with mobile equipment and even mobile gyms to ensure continuous recovery.“Our community rehabilitation services ensure that the care patients receive at the hospital continues in their homes, helping them reintegrate into daily life,” Dr. Sharafudeen said.

The institute uses cutting-edge robotic technology to enhance patient engagement and recovery. These devices assist patients with spinal cord injuries or paralysis to regain the ability to stand and walk.“Robotic technology offers a unique advantage in patient rehabilitation, especially for those with severe disabilities. It engages patients in therapeutic exercises while helping them regain movement and independence,” Dr. Sharafudeen noted.

QRI is also committed to precision rehabilitation, which tracks each patient's progress using individualized data.“Precision rehabilitation allows us to closely monitor a patient's journey, ensuring that every aspect of their rehabilitation is tailored to their specific needs,” Dr. Sharafudeen said. Looking ahead, QRI plans to expand its reach with tele-rehabilitation services to address the growing demand for rehabilitation care globally.“Tele-rehabilitation will help us extend our services to more patients, especially as the need for rehabilitation continues to rise worldwide,” he added.

To further support patients, QRI's rehabilitation programme includes integration training, helping individuals with disabilities adjust to life in the community.

“We train our patients in essential life skills, from using public transport to managing finances, ensuring they can navigate daily tasks with confidence,” Dr. Sharafudeen said.

With its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to patient-centered care, QRIe continues to set a global standard for comprehensive, accessible rehabilitation services.“Our goal is to provide the best possible rehabilitation, using advanced technology and a holistic approach to care,” Dr. Sharafudeen added.