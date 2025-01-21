Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Episode 6 'Rethinking Skilled Migration'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professor Gracia Liu-Farrer explores skill-based migration policies in Asia. Japan features heavily, with its increasingly liberal migration policies.

- Professor Gracia Liu-FarrerTOKYO, JAPAN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Waseda University released the sixth episode,“Rethinking Skilled Migration”, of its English language podcast series“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on January 21, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube .Episode 6:“Rethinking Skilled Migration”Guest Professor Gracia Liu-Farrer (Graduate School of Asia Pacific Studies) joins MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) to explore skill-based migration policies in Asia, a region with more people on the move than any other. Japan features heavily in the discussion, with its increasingly liberal migration policies despite its persistent image as a country comparatively closed to immigration. Professor Liu-Farrer also explains the social construction of skill-how skill is constructed and valued in political, social, and economic contexts-and how migration stands to address societal issues such as demographic crises and labor shortages both in Asia and more broadly.About the Series:Waseda University's first ever English-language academic podcast titled“Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-30 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It's a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release Schedule*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 7(Release date: 2025/2/4)Professor Toru Yoshikawa, MC Assistant Professor Yun Jung Yang-“Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions”■Episode 8(Release date: 2025/2/18):Assistant Professor Robert Fahey, MC PhD Candidate Romeo Marcantuoni-“Unlocking the Rise of Conspiracy Movements in Japan”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

