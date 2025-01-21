India, south Africa’s role crucial in achieving peace and returning deported Ukrainian children, says Yermak

(MENAFN) Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, stated that India and South Africa have a crucial role to play in achieving a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported.



He made this remark during an online discussion with representatives from South Africa and India, as reported by Ukrinform citing the Office of the President.



Yermak underscored the active involvement of India and South Africa in talks about implementing President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. He also recognized the significance of visits to Ukraine by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Both leaders, Yermak pointed out, had the opportunity to see the impact of the war on the ground.



“Your countries’ participation in the global peace efforts and all initiatives aimed at ending Russia’s aggression and restoring just peace for our country are extremely valuable,” Yermak stressed.





