Coffee + Zero Deforestation: The New Differentiator Of Costa Rican Coffee

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rican coffee, famous for its exceptional quality, is now seeking to differentiate itself in the international marke , through a project that will guarantee zero deforestation throughout its production process and that will directly benefit more than 2,678 coffee producers, 304 mills and 93 exporting companies.

The initiative, called Coffee + Zero Deforestation is promoted by the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE) and the CRUSA Foundation and aims to improve the competitiveness of the golden bean, ensure compliance with the requirements of the European Union and strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the coffee sector. In addition to positioning it as a deforestation- free product in international markets, which will protect more than 40 thousand trees.

To achieve this, the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices that ensure compliance with international regulations, especially those associated with the European Green Deal, will be promoted, while encouraging the adoption of regenerative practices on Costa Rican coffee farms.

Today marks the birth of the Café Plus Project, a transcendental initiative for the Costa Rican coffee sector. At a time of great challenges, this project represents the commitment of ICAFE and the CRUSA Foundation to the sustainable future of our coffee. Café+ will provide technical support to our producers, improving Good Agricultural Practices and strengthening the technological infrastructure of the sector. This will allow us to continue complying with international regulations that are becoming more rigorous every day.

Compliance with International Regulations: The first component focuses on ensuring that the coffee sector complies with the regulations of the European Green Deal related to deforestation-free production. This will be achieved through training activities and the strengthening of the CR CAFÉ technological tool, which will integrate geolocation data and manage relevant information.

Technology and Technical Assistance: The second component will provide access to advanced technology and technical assistance to producers, facilitating the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices on farms in the country.

Payment for Results Mechanism: The third component will implement a payment for results mechanism for the adoption of regenerative practices in coffee production, aligned with international standards. A financing scheme will be developed that will encourage the integration of agroforestry systems, generating additional economic benefits for producers and improving the sustainability of the crop.

For the CRUSA Foundation, this project coincides with its strategic pillars of Technological Innovation and Climate Action, which seek to promote a greener and more sustainable economy. Flora Montealegre, executive director of the CRUSA Foundation, stressed:

Café+ offers producers the opportunity to provide high-quality coffee in a sustainable manner and in compliance with international standards. In addition, this initiative includes fundamental elements such as technological education, closing equity and gender gaps, and the payment of economic incentives to those who protect the forest.

The coffee sector in Costa Rica, which represents more than 27,000 producing families, 304 mills, and 105 exporters, faces critical challenges. These include the effects of climate change, low productivity, the urgent need for generational integration, and greater participation of women in the different stages of the production chain.

The project will allow the sector to improve its capacity to comply with international regulations and ensures a positive impact on both coffee-growing families and operators in the European Union. It is important to emphasize that it also prioritizes the inclusion of women and young people in all its phases, guaranteeing their equal participation, and allows the protection of more than 40 thousand trees. Additionally, the sector must adapt to new commercial demands, particularly the international standards adopted by the European Union.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR