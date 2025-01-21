The HKFYG Successfully Concludes“Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest”

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 20 January 2025 – The unique allure of a cappella lies in its harmonious melodies, created solely by human voices, without instrumental accompaniment. On 18 January, local and international talent came together to celebrate the art of a cappella at the “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals . “

At the HKFYG's“Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals 2024,” the Open Division featured professional teams from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, who competed alongside local vocal talent in an extraordinary musical showdown.

An annual event organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the Contest was a resounding success. The team from Pooi To Middle School claimed both the Championship and Outstanding Harmony titles in the “School Division: Pop Chorus . “ Meanwhile, HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College's HLC Harmonix won the “School Division: Vocal Band , “ along with the Best Presentation, Outstanding Lead Vocal and Outstanding Harmony awards.