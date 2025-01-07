Travala's New Bitcoin Incentives Aim To Boost Crypto Adoption & Real-World Utility

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Singapore, Singapore, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Travala , the leading crypto-native booking service, has launched limited-time incentives to grow the number of travellers and increase real-world on-chain activity across their of more than 100 supported tokens.

Following last year's addition of rewards to the AVA Smart Program-Travala's travel loyalty initiative in collaboration with the AVA Foundation-the web3 travel company is further integrating Bitcoin into its platform as part of its ongoing efforts to support real-world crypto adoption.

The campaign offers three incentives in the month of January: two main prizes totalling $20,000 in Bitcoin for booking travel and referring new users, as well as $50 in Bitcoin for new users who complete a booking.

The Bitcoin incentive is offered on top of regular loyalty rewards members receive under the AVA Smart Program, which provides up to 13% savings in the form of Bitcoin or AVA booking rewards, product discounts, and payment discounts with specific tokens.

Last month, the company announced that it surpassed over $100 million in gross yearly revenue in 2024 and unveiled its Treasury Reserve Plan comprising both Bitcoin and AVA to 'enhance potential liquidity, support future expansion and reaffirm its commitment to driving blockchain innovation and adoption within the travel industry.'

Since the company's inception in 2017, Travala has been working towards bridging the gap between blockchain and travel. Recent integrations with travel marketplace giants Skyscanner and KAYAK have presented another avenue for increasing awareness of crypto travel among mainstream travelers and bolstering crypto adoption, with over 100 billion daily searches conducted across these two marketplaces alone.

For more information about the Bitcoin incentive campaign, users can visit Travala's article .

About Travala

Founded in 2017, Travala is the leading crypto-native travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties in 230 countries, 400,000+ activities, and 600+ airlines globally. Travala is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 100 leading cryptocurrencies alongside traditional payment methods. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart members on Travala can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform. For more information about Travala, users can visit: