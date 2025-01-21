Doha Institute Holds Career Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deanship of Student Affairs at the Doha Institute for Studies (DI) organised the eighth edition of the DI Career Fair yesterday, with the participation of more than 40 organisations from the public and private sectors in the country. The event was opened by President of the DI Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, and Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Fraihat.

DI career fair is a for students and graduates to learn about the most prominent opportunities and vacancies offered in the Qatari market, and to communicate with participating entities and institutions directly asking questions about the nature of the opportunities they provide, in addition to reviewing the vacancies and trainings relevant to their future career plans.

Director of the Communication and External Relations Department at DI, Nasema Abdeen, commented by saying:“The career fair plays a vital role in enhancing communication between students and graduates and the Qatari labor market, allowing them to learn about the market's requirements and needs.

“The fair also provides valuable training opportunities for current students, and presents an ideal platform to showcase the specializations, academic programs and training offers offered by the Institute to participating entities.”

Career Advisor and Administrative Supervisor of the Deanship of Student Affairs at the DI, Aliaa Chebaro, explained that the Career Advising Office aims to provide students with the necessary tools to explore the Qatari labor market, develop their skills, and connect with available job opportunities, allowing them to find jobs that suit their qualifications and abilities.

Regarding the participating entities, Chebaro pointed out that the fair this year had the participation of more than 40 various entities, representing different important sectors like education, business, journalism and media, services, social and volunteer work, technology, and others, which reflects the diversity of opportunities available to students and graduates.