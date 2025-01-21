Justice Minister Meets Tanzania, Guinea Envoys

Minister of Justice and of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Tanzania to Qatar H E Habibu Awesi Mohamed (pictured) and Ambassador of Guinea to Qatar H E Thierno Abdoulaye Sow. The meetings discussed ways to enhance and judicial cooperation between Qatar and each of Tanzania and Guinea.

