Kuwait Sends 9Th Plane Loaded With 40 Tons Of Aid To Needy Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait sent on Tuesday its 9th plane to Syria loaded with 40 tons of food, medical aid and other materials necessary to address the harsh winter, part of "Kuwait is By Your Side" Campaign.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Relief Society, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh, told KUNA before the flight took off that the high directives are a major reason for operating the air bridge to support the brothers in Syria and ease their burdens.

These are the directives and humanitarian interventions that characterize the high leadership and that the world has known in any crisis or disaster, he added.

Al-Saleh also noted that the 9th plane loaded with a lot of necessary materials to help the needy brothers in Syria.

In turn, the Represintitive of the Society of Revival of Islamic Heritage, Tariq Al-Bateni, stressed that the combined efforts and supervision of official bodies in implementation of the high directives had a significant impact in delivering various relief aid to the brothers in Syria, indicating that it contributed to gaining time in light of the increasing urgent demands for it. (end)

