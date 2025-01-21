Iran’s export of farmed caviar surges by 112 percent in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) Naser Karami-Rad, the Director-General of the Office for the Restoration and Conservation of Genetic Aquatic Resources at Iran's Fisheries Organization (IFO), reported a remarkable 112 percent increase in Iran's official exports of farmed caviar during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (March 20 – December 20, 2024). This surge represents a substantial rise compared to the total caviar exports in the previous year.



Karami-Rad disclosed that during this period, Iran exported 5,346 kilograms of farmed caviar, valued at USD3.2 million, through its customs. This marked a notable increase from the 4,784 kilograms exported in the entire previous year, highlighting the impressive growth in the sector. He also estimated that an additional 50 percent of the caviar might have been exported unofficially by travelers, according to reports from IRNA.



This year, Iranian farmed caviar reached 28 different countries, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Belgium being the top three destinations. Karami-Rad attributed this growth primarily to the superior quality of Iranian caviar and the strong international demand for it.



In terms of production, Iran produced 21,612 kilograms of farmed caviar last year, with final production figures for this year expected to be released soon. The official also noted that as of the first half of this year, there were 304 active sturgeon farms operating across 22 provinces in Iran, with Gilan, Mazandaran, and Fars being the leading provinces in production.

