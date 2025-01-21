Hamas releases propaganda video with Israeli hostages, includes 'gift bags', certificates

(MENAFN) When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a propaganda showing three Israeli hostages being freed on Sunday night, one detail stood out: as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari were getting into a Red Cross SUV in Gaza City, each of them was handed a paper bag by a Hamas militant. The bag featured the Qassam Brigades’ logo and appeared to be a “gift bag” of sorts.



The masked also held up a certificate in front of the camera, which was written in both Hebrew and Arabic. The certificate read “release decision,” signaling the formal release of the hostages. This symbolic gesture was meant to highlight the Qassam Brigades’ role in their release. Later, when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released additional footage, it showed each of the three women holding the bag, though the Qassam Brigades’ logo was blurred out in the new footage.



A representative for Gonen’s family told CNN on Monday that the bag she received contained the certificate, a necklace, and photographs. The representative also revealed that the Israeli Internal Security Agency, Shin Bet, had confiscated the materials when they were in Israel’s custody. While they declined to provide further details about the contents of the photos, Israeli media reports suggest that the images likely depicted the women’s time in captivity, offering a glimpse into their harrowing experience while in the hands of Hamas.



