Dele Alli Joins Club In Italy's Serie A

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur international Dele Alli has
joined Como, a club in Italy's Serie A, Azernews
reports.
The 28-year-old English midfielder has signed a contract until
the summer of 2026, with an option to extend it for an additional
year.
Alli left Everton in the summer of 2024 and has been a free
agent since. Throughout his career, he has also played for Milton
Keynes Dons in England and Turkish side Beşiktaş. Between 2015 and
2022, Alli was a key player for Tottenham Hotspur, where he was
once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European
football.
Alli made his senior England debut in 2015. Over the course of
his international career, he earned 37 caps and scored three goals.
Known for his dynamic play as an attacking midfielder, he was once
tipped to become one of the stars of his generation. However, his
form has fluctuated in recent years, with injuries and inconsistent
performances at Everton affecting his playing time.
At 28, Alli remains a talented player with a lot to prove. His
move to Como marks a new chapter in his career, where he will look
to revive his form and reclaim the potential that once had him
being compared to some of the best midfielders in the world.
Como, known for their ambition in Serie A, will provide a fresh
challenge for Alli. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to
the Italian style of football, which emphasizes tactical discipline
and creativity in midfield. If he can regain his sharpness, his
experience in the Premier League and at international level could
prove valuable in helping Como to secure their place in Serie
A.
Alli's move also reflects a broader trend of Premier League
players seeking new opportunities in less high-profile leagues, as
they look to reignite their careers. For Dele Alli, this could be
the moment he turns things around and finds his form once more.
