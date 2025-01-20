Coveo Announces Date Of Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI that brings AI search and generative AI to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences, today announced that it will release results for its fiscal third quarter 2025 ended December 31, 2024, after close on Monday, February 10, 2025. Coveo will host a call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior leadership team. Coveo Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Conference Call:

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: (+1) 888 699 1199 Live Webcast: Webcast Replay: class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" cove under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website, and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, an SAP® Endorsed App, an Adobe Technology Gold Partner, a MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner and a Genesys AppFoundry® ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

