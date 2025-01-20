Aging Expert Dr. Joseph Casciani Offers Fresh Insights On The Upsides Of Aging And Positive Longevity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph M. CascianiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Joseph Casciani, acclaimed psychologist, author, and creator of the Better, Longer & Happier card deck series , is now available for appearances to inspire audiences with his transformative approach to aging. From morning talk shows to podcasts, Dr. Casciani delivers actionable strategies and uplifting insights that shift the aging narrative from decline to opportunity.With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Casciani has dedicated his career to helping older adults, caregivers, and senior care professionals thrive. His Better, Longer & Happier card deck series, available at , offers dynamic tools to foster cognitive wellness, personal growth, and meaningful engagement in senior communities.“As we live longer, it's essential to reimagine aging as a journey of potential and resilience,” says Dr. Casciani.“I'm passionate about equipping people with practical insights and tools to help them thrive at every stage of life.”Dr. Casciani is available to share expertise on:.Debunking Myths About Aging: Redefining successful aging with science and optimism..Brain Health and Cognitive Wellness: Proven strategies to maintain mental sharpness..Emotional Resilience: How mindset and adaptability fuel thriving later in life..Tools for Senior Care Professionals: Empowering caregivers with innovative wellness solutions.Media Inquiries:Dr. Casciani's engaging, thought-provoking style makes him an ideal guest for health, wellness, and lifestyle segments.To schedule an interview or learn more, contact:Joseph M. Casciani, Ph.D.Email: ...Phone: (858) 354-4074Website:About Dr. Joseph Casciani:Dr. Joseph Casciani is a psychologist, author, and aging expert dedicated to promoting positive longevity. He is the founder of the Living to 100 Club and the creator of the Better, Longer & Happier card deck series, designed to support senior care professionals and older adults in maintaining wellness, engagement, and personal growth. Dr. Casciani has been featured on numerous podcasts and wellness panels and continues to advocate for healthier, more fulfilling aging experiences.

