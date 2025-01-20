عربي


From Pat Nixon In 1973 To Melania Trump In 2025 - How US First Ladies Looked On Their Inauguration Day

1/20/2025 3:19:39 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US First Lady Melania trump wore a custom navy coat by Adam Lippes and a matching boater hat by Eric Javits for the US Presidential inauguration on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live Mint

