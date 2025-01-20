SSU Charges Former Deputy Minister Of Social Policy With UAH 24M In Budget Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has charged a former Deputy of Social Policy with negligence, which caused over UAH 24 million in losses to the state budget.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

It is noted that while serving as Deputy Minister during the full-scale war, the official signed an unauthorized agreement with a private company for the procurement of computers for the ministry's central office. The deal was made in violation of Ukrainian law.

The agreement did not align with the goals and objectives of a World cooperation project under which the computer equipment was to be procured. Moreover, it was not approved by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

A forensic economic examination conducted during the investigation confirmed state budget losses exceeding UAH 24 million.

Based on the evidence, the former deputy minister has been charged with official negligence under Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of up to five years of imprisonment and disqualification from holding certain positions.

Media reports indicate that the suspect is Borys Lebedtsov, who served as Deputy Minister from March 2020 to June 2022.

