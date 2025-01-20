Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Allu Arjun Starrer Loses Steam, Where Does It Stand Against Prabhas' Baahubali 2?

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise started on a strong note shattering multiple records of movies like RRR, Dangal, etc. After boisterous start, the movie earnings have stagnated. Since its release in December, Pushpa The Rule has broken multiple records and even surpased Baahubali's numbers. Here's a comparison between Pushpa 2 The Rule and Baahubali 2 in terms of collection, overseas earnings, and budget.

A month after its release, Pushpa 2 The Rule remains undefeated champion in terms of highst Indian grosser. The movie had also surpasseed Baahubali 2 in terms of domestic earnings and still need some time to defeat Baahubali2's worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk.