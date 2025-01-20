Melania Trump, The 'Smooth Criminal'? Social Media Abuzz With US First Lady's Attire On Trump Inauguration Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Melania chose to wear a navy blue coat and a flat-brimmed navy hat with an ivory stripe on Donald Trump's inauguration day. Does that style sound familiar? Social is abuzz after the US First Lady's attire reminded netizens of a notable pop icon.

The outfit of the US First Lady has now sparked a meme fest on social media, with many netizens mocking Melania Trump for her dress's resemblance to that of during his 'Smooth Criminal' era.

“Who wore it better? Like for Melania, retweet for Michael,” one user posted on X.

| Donald Trump jokes about Melania's 'aching feet' during post-inaugural address

“Is it just me,” one X user wrote,“or is Melania trying to imply that Trump is a 'smooth criminal' with this outfit choice?” quipped another user.

Were Usha Vance and Melania Trump competing?

Amid all the references to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit, several other users pointed out that US Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance dressed better than Melania Trump.

“If we're going to be honest about it, Usha is going to really give Melania a run for her money on fashion,” commented one user.

| Donald Trump Oath Ceremony LIVE: Donald Trump takes oath as US President

Usha Vance sported a bubblegum pink attire, a strong contrast to the dark hues chosen by Melania Trump for her inauguration ensemble.

“She was so cute during the swearing in. Just beaming with happiness and pride. Perfect,” another user wrote, praising Usha Vance's attire and demeanour on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

Melania Trump's dress

US First Lady Melania Trump, who has mostly worn European labels during her husband's first term, chose to go ahead with an ensemble designed by an independent American designer, Adam Lippes, for the 2025 inauguration.