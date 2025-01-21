Strange balls washing up on Sydney beaches contain acids, e. coli, fecal bacteria, authorities investigate

(MENAFN)

The strange balls that led to the closure of several Sydney beaches last week were found to contain saturated acids, E. coli, and fecal bacteria, according to authorities. The Northern Beaches Council of Sydney stated that the debris has been sent to the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for further examination.



On January 14, nine beaches, including popular spots like Manly and Dee Why, were closed after the marble-sized balls began washing up on shore. This incident occurred just months after a similar situation in October, when thousands of black blobs appeared along Sydney's coastline, causing the closure of several major beaches and prompting a large-scale clean-up effort.



The Northern Beaches Council confirmed that the most recent batch of balls was cleaned up from harbor beaches earlier this week. The council has advised the public to avoid handling the balls and to report any sightings to the authorities.





