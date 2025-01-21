Teenager pleads guilty to murder of three girls in brutal attack at Taylor swift-themed dance class

(MENAFN) Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old responsible for a brutal knife attack, has pleaded guilty to the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. On July 29 of the previous year, Rudakubana stabbed nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, along with 10 other victims, in what prosecutors described as a "meticulously planned rampage."



As his trial was about to begin at Liverpool Crown Court, Rudakubana unexpectedly entered guilty pleas to all charges, including murder, attempted murder, and terror-related offenses, despite having shown no remorse, according to prosecutors.



The victims' families were not present in court, and the judge expressed regret, noting that everyone had expected the trial to proceed on Tuesday. Before the jury could be sworn in, Rudakubana's defense attorney, Stan Reisz KC, requested that the charges be read aloud to his client once more. Rudakubana then pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and two terror-related charges.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111539