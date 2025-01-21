Novak Djokovic faces tough challenge from Carlos Alcatraz in bid for record 11th Melbourne title

(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic has cemented his legacy as Melbourne's greatest men's champion, having won 10 singles titles, and is now aiming for a record-extending 11th triumph this Sunday. However, standing in his way is a formidable challenge: the 21-year-old Spanish third seed, Carlos Alcaraz.



The two will face off in a thrilling quarter-final match at approximately 10:00 GMT on Tuesday. While Djokovic, seeded seventh, is older and ranked lower than Alcaraz, his immense experience provides a significant advantage.



"Novak has been playing well, but he's going to need to elevate his game," said former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. "Based on current form, Alcaraz would win, but champions like Djokovic often raise their level, and we've seen him do that countless times."



The last time the pair met, Djokovic emerged victorious in the Paris 2024 Olympics final. However, Alcaraz has claimed victory in their two most recent Grand Slam encounters.



