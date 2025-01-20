ISIS In Afghanistan: Never Been More Concerned About An Attack On America, Says Lindsey Graham

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A senior senator from the United States, Lindsey Graham, has expressed grave concerns over the rising presence of in Afghanistan and the increasing global conflicts. He warned of the potential for ISIS to attack the U.S., stating,“I have never been more worried about an attack on my homeland.”

In an interview with CBS News, Graham responded to questions from Margaret Brennan, emphasizing the critical need to bolster border security. He proposed $100 billion as a necessary to address external threats effectively.

Graham highlighted the urgency of prioritizing national security, asserting that the Republican Party's primary focus should be border security, especially given ISIS's growing influence in Afghanistan and ongoing wars worldwide.

He warned that neglecting these security measures would be akin to playing“Russian roulette” with national security. He stressed the importance of securing borders, adequately funding the military, and then addressing tax reductions and budget cuts.

The senator's concerns align with previous warnings from Michael McCaul, former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who also cautioned that ISIS is resurging in Afghanistan under Taliban control.

Although the Taliban claims to have eradicated ISIS in Afghanistan and denies the use of Afghan soil for foreign attacks, independent global reports suggest otherwise. The United Nations Security Council has indicated that ISIS continues to recruit and expand its influence, even infiltrating Taliban security structures.

Lindsey Graham's warnings reflect mounting fears over ISIS's resurgence in Afghanistan and its implications for U.S. security. Addressing these concerns requires prioritizing border security, reinforcing the military, and collaborating with international partners to counter growing threats. Ignoring these issues could pose severe risks to global and national stability.

