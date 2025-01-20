Century Financial And Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club Celebrate Grand Finale Of UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – The UAE Polo Federation Cup, presented by Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club in partnership with Century concluded with a spectacular final at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. The event, which was the biggest in its history, featured nine elite teams vying for the coveted championship title in an of world-class polo.

The final day kicked off with four teams in action with El Basha Polo playing Bin Drai Polo in the 1st match. The second match was between AM Polo and Abu Dhabi Polo showing remarkable skills from both sides. The final match saw an exciting clash between AM Polo emerging victorious with a score of 8/7 and Abu Dhabi Polo as Runners-up. The match showcased exceptional skills of the players, culminating in a thrilling display that captivated the audience. Polo lovers and guests also enjoyed a range of experiences, including exclusive VIP viewing areas, exclusive dining options, and social interactions with friends and family during the match.

Nayef Bou Hamdan, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club said,“This year's UAE Polo Federation Cup exceeded expectations, delivering not only top-tier polo action but also a comprehensive experience that catered to all attendees. Our club has continuously been at the forefront of combining premier equestrian facilities with luxury lifestyle offerings, and this event was a testament to our commitment to excellence.”





Shaheen Akbari, Executive Director at Century Financial, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership:“It has been a privilege to partner with the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club for this prestigious event. The energy and elegance displayed during the finals were remarkable, and we are thrilled to have been part of an initiative that brings together the community through a shared passion for polo.”

Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added,“The caliber of competition this year was truly exceptional. The tournament showcased a remarkable blend of seasoned veterans and promising new talent, each bringing their own unique strengths to the field. Witnessing such fierce matches and the diverse levels of skill displayed by all teams was not only a testament to the growth of polo in the region but also a promise of the sport's bright future here. It was an honour to host such a vibrant celebration of polo at our club.”

The finals day was not just about the sport but also offered a variety of experiences for guests, including unparalleled networking opportunities, exclusive access to the VIP lounge, and the 'Predict and Win' contest, where spectators had a chance to win prizes by predicting the champion team.

As families, foodies, and sports enthusiasts came together, they enjoyed the Ultimate Polo Brunch, offering an array of exquisite food selections, alongside fun activities like pony rides and play stations, ensuring a grand family day out. The Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club continues to set the standard for exceptional equestrian events and remains dedicated to enhancing the polo community in Dubai and beyond.