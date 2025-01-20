LG Sinha Registers Himself For Organ Donation

Representatives from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), led by its nodal officer Dr Elias Sharma, visited Raj Bhawan and presented the organ donation pledge certificate to the Lieutenant Governor.

“The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, registered himself with the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry (ABODR) of the of & Family Welfare, Government of India,” said a spokesperson from Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his willingness for organ donation during a programme organised by the Bharatiya Jain Sansthan on Sunday. Sandeep Jain, president of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, was also present.

