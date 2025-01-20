Messi Wants To Take Part In 2026 World Cup
Date
1/20/2025 3:13:00 PM
MENAFN
By Alimat Aliyeva
Inter Miami and Argentina striker Lionel messi recently
responded to a question about his potential participation in the
2026 World Cup, Azernews reports.
"The year is just beginning, and I'm starting it with great
desire and enthusiasm. I hope that I will feel good and be able to
have a strong pre-season, so I can be in the best shape for the
official matches," Messi stated.
This season, Messi has played 22 matches for his club across all
competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 18 assists. His
current contract with Inter Miami runs until the winter of 2025.
According to data from the Transfermarkt website, the 37-year-old
forward's market value is currently €20 million.
Interestingly, Messi's comments about his fitness and enthusiasm
for the upcoming year raise questions about his potential role in
the 2026 World Cup. While many fans are eager to see the football
legend participate in his fifth World Cup, the decision will depend
largely on his physical condition and form leading up to the
tournament. Messi's remarkable ability to adapt to different
playing styles, as demonstrated in his successful transition to
Major League Soccer (MLS), could play a key role in his continued
success on the international stage.
Moreover, while Messi's future with the Argentina national team
remains uncertain, he has previously stated that he will not rush
his decision and will carefully evaluate his physical readiness in
the years to come. As the World Cup approaches, it remains to be
seen whether Messi will be able to add a final chapter to his
illustrious career by competing for a second World Cup title.
