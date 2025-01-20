Messi Wants To Take Part In 2026 World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Inter Miami and Argentina striker Lionel recently responded to a question about his potential participation in the 2026 World Cup, Azernews reports.

"The year is just beginning, and I'm starting it with great desire and enthusiasm. I hope that I will feel good and be able to have a strong pre-season, so I can be in the best shape for the official matches," Messi stated.

This season, Messi has played 22 matches for his club across all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 18 assists. His current contract with Inter Miami runs until the winter of 2025. According to data from the Transfermarkt website, the 37-year-old forward's market value is currently €20 million.

Interestingly, Messi's comments about his fitness and enthusiasm for the upcoming year raise questions about his potential role in the 2026 World Cup. While many fans are eager to see the football legend participate in his fifth World Cup, the decision will depend largely on his physical condition and form leading up to the tournament. Messi's remarkable ability to adapt to different playing styles, as demonstrated in his successful transition to Major League Soccer (MLS), could play a key role in his continued success on the international stage.

Moreover, while Messi's future with the Argentina national team remains uncertain, he has previously stated that he will not rush his decision and will carefully evaluate his physical readiness in the years to come. As the World Cup approaches, it remains to be seen whether Messi will be able to add a final chapter to his illustrious career by competing for a second World Cup title.