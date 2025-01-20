China Conducts Final Tests Of New Secret Weapon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The final tests of a secret hypersonic air-to-air missile have
been completed in China, Azernews reports.
The South China Morning Post reported this news, citing sources
involved in the testing process.
According to the scientists, the missiles successfully passed
extreme heat resistance tests, ensuring that they meet the
stringent performance requirements set by the Chinese People's
Liberation army Air Force (PLAAF).
"This marks the first official confirmation of the existence of
this mysterious weapon, which could present an unprecedented threat
to American military aircraft, including the B-21 stealth bomber,
which is currently undergoing flight tests," the publication
states.
This breakthrough in China's hypersonic missile technology has
significant implications for global military dynamics. Hypersonic
weapons, which travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 (five times the
speed of sound), are capable of evading current missile defense
systems, making them highly difficult to intercept. The
introduction of an air-to-air hypersonic missile would add a new
layer of complexity to the already sophisticated defense strategies
employed by countries like the United States.
The B-21 bomber, designed to be a key component of the U.S. Air
Force's future strategic forces, is equipped with stealth
capabilities intended to make it undetectable to enemy radar.
However, the development of advanced hypersonic missiles like
China's could challenge the very notion of stealth, as their speed
and maneuverability might render traditional defense systems
ineffective.
In addition to the missile's military applications, this
development also highlights China's growing technological prowess
in the field of aerospace and defense. The nation has invested
heavily in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial
intelligence, quantum computing, and hypersonic weapons, in an
effort to maintain and expand its global influence.
The successful testing of such a weapon could also accelerate an
arms race in hypersonic missile development, with other nations
likely to intensify their own research and testing programs. As the
pace of innovation in this area accelerates, it may reshape the
future of warfare, particularly in terms of air superiority and
missile defense systems.
