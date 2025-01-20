President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Oliver Wyman Group In Davos
Date
1/20/2025 3:12:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, on January 20 in Davos,
Azernews reports.
Nick Studer highlighted the potential areas of cooperation
between Oliver Wyman Group, a leading international strategic
management company, and various institutions in Azerbaijan. He
highlighted interest in Azerbaijan's economic transformation
process, the development of various sectors of the insurance and
financial markets, the implementation of projects in the energy
sector, including both traditional and green energy, agricultural
product exports, as well as the localization of the value chain
with a focus on new trade opportunities in the region. Studer also
commended Azerbaijan's achievements.
The President welcomed the company's interest in Azerbaijan and
discussed establishing cooperation between Oliver Wyman Group and
relevant Azerbaijani institutions.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109110010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.