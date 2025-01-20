Armenian MP's Provocative Map Firms Up Azerbaijan's Demand For Constitutional Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The representatives of the Garabagh clique, known as
revanchists, in the Armenian parliament, continue to play with
fire. The footage of MP Anna Mkrtchyan, a member of this clique,
sticking an Armenian map-showing Azerbaijan's Garabagh and seven
adjacent districts as part of Armenia-to the tribune of the
parliament, has circulated on social networks and sparked
ambiguity.
Needless to say, such actions reveal the true intentions of
Armenia and cause a loss of trust in Armenia's ostensible peace
initiatives within Azerbaijani society, whose memory is rife with
Armenian war crimes and atrocities inherited from the First
Garabagh War. On the other hand, it confirms the duplicity of
Armenian politicians.
As is known, taking advantage of political turmoil in Azerbaijan
and the region on the eve of the USSR's collapse, Armenia invaded
Garabagh and seven adjacent districts surrounding Garabagh, which
are integral parts of Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that the
invaded territories equaled 50 percent of Armenian territories.
Due to the war, 250,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from Armenia
to Azerbaijan. Over 750,000 people living in Garabagh and the
adjacent seven districts were forced to depart their homelands with
nothing but the clothes on their backs, leaving behind properties
accumulated over decades, and were dispersed throughout Azerbaijan.
Over 15,000 Azerbaijanis lost their lives, and tens of thousands
were wounded.
Spinning the world around its little finger, Yerevan tried to
pass off its fabrications as so-called“realities or facts.” Thus,
Yerevan claimed as though it was not Armenian authorities but
Armenian residents of Garabagh who fought against Azerbaijan to
gain their so-called independence“based on self-determination”.
They used to claim that they were not interested in the invasion of
the seven districts. Ostensibly, these territories served as a
buffer zone or as a bargaining chip for the independence of the
so-called republic. Even Serzh Sargsyan publicly noted in his
speeches and interviews that Armenia was ready to leave the 5+2
regions.
As the proverb goes, lies have short legs. Armenian lies did not
live forever, and in 2020, Azerbaijan was obliged to reclaim its
invaded territories by breaking through the Armenian army. In 2020,
hope for eternal peace between the two countries arose, but for
unknown reasons, Yerevan has been avoiding signing a peace treaty
by inventing certain excuses. Also, against the backdrop of all
these events, it is rapidly arming itself. For example, in recent
years, Armenia has doubled its military spending and is purchasing
lethal offensive weapons from many countries, primarily France and
India.
However, the recent event, Mrs Anna Mkrtchyan's demonstration,
provides us with insight into why Armenia is avoiding signing the
peace treaty. The recent event is the pent-up reality of Armenian
dreams, confirming that they have not learned a lesson from the
conflict. Thanks to the recent event, the world once again
witnessed that their appetite is not limited to only Garabagh, a
concept of miatsum. They want to create Great Armenia, an elusive
country stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea in the
north, and from the Arabian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea in the
south.
To top it all off, this action proves that peace talks with
Armenia are hanging by a thread. Whenever the clique ascends to
power, Armenian territorial claims against Azerbaijan will restart.
So, Azerbaijan's demands to change the preamble of the constitution
are well-founded, and Azerbaijan should not step back from this
demand by any means.
In addition, Azerbaijan should go to extra lengths to prevent
Armenia from arming itself or should keep pace with Armenia in
terms of arming. The recent actions give us a basis to claim that
Armenia can attack Azerbaijan at any time. However, as Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev stated, they cannot compete with Azerbaijan
in this regard. Being threefold smaller than Azerbaijan in terms of
population and territories, Armenia is just wasting its resources
in vain.
