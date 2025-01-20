German Government Is Looking For Ways To Further Support Ukraine - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German is looking for ways to further support Ukraine.

This was stated by German Foreign spokesman Sebastian Fischer at a briefing on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The needs of Ukraine and the threat it faces are so great that the federal government is looking for ways and is ready to organize further support... is waging a brutal cold war against the country, and we are in a situation where we must ensure support for Ukraine's vital needs,” the said.

He reminded that Ukraine is under intense pressure on all fronts, subject to constant air attacks, and its air defense capabilities are still insufficient.

According to the spokesperson, the Foreign Ministry is constantly coordinating its needs with the Ministry of Defense, coordinating them with partners and with Ukraine.

Fischer drew attention to the words of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said the day before:“We have always found solutions, and against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks [on Ukraine], we want to ensure that we as a federal government agree on how we can continue to support Ukraine.”

At the same time, Fischer noted that the country currently has no budget and is guided by the financial document of“interim management,” which means that the possibilities are limited.

Asked to comment on whether Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had called conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz to discuss an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Fischer said that the foreign minister is in contact with the opposition leader on a wide range of issues, including Ukraine.

In turn, Defense Ministry spokesman Mitko Mueller confirmed that a telephone conversation on this topic took place in November, and that they discussed a wide range of issues, including“another package for Ukraine and possible funding.”

He recalled that in October, a winter aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion was formed, and EUR 400 million came directly from the budget line item for the Defense Ministry.

As reported, Germany is discussing additional 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine . Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees the only way to allocate these funds is to lift restrictions on new government loans (the“debt brake”), while the CDU/CSU conservatives, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens propose to use money from a special fund for this purpose.