6Th Meghalaya Games' Torch Relay Ceremony Illuminates The State's Spirit Of Unity & Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Jowai, January 20th, 2025: The 6th Meghalaya Games 2025, scheduled from January 20th to 25th, 2025, is all set to kick off with a torch relay ceremony that symbolises the anticipation and preparation for the games. The ceremony, which was flagged off on January 17th, 2025, from PA Sangma in Tura, has entered its final few laps in Jowai and will conclude with the official countdown to the games.



The Meghalaya Games will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma, and graced by the presence of the Hon'ble Sports Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Shakliar Warjri, alongside other esteemed dignitaries.



The torch-bearing ceremony of the Meghalaya Games is a powerful catalyst for cultural harmony, promoting unity, inclusivity, diversity, community engagement, cultural exchange, and the preservation of traditional arts. It creates a shared cultural space that goes beyond the realm of sports, contributing to the overall social cohesion and harmony of Meghalaya. The torch transcends cultural, linguistic, and tribal differences. As the torch passes through various districts, it carries the essence of shared aspirations and collective pride, reinforcing the idea that despite diversity, Meghalaya stands united in its pursuit of sporting excellence.



This year's games will see the participation of over 3500 athletes (the highest among all editions of the Games) competing for 1600 medals across 23 venues, including two venues in Shillong and Laitkor. Notably, for the first time, the games will feature seven para-athletes, four women, and three men who will take part in the para-shooting event (pistol and rifles).



The torch relay ceremony has been making its way across the state, promoting unity and collective pride among the people of Meghalaya. The journey that commenced from PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, by Golfer, Jason Passah, and athlete Himonki Khaii, traversed towards Shillong City in East Khasi Hills where Okitlang Syiemlieh, Constable Meghalaya Police carried the torch and brought to the MUDA complex two-wheeler parking lot in Shillong, where it was displayed for an hour, providing an excellent photo opportunity for enthusiasts, athletes and members of the public. Followed by symbolizing the unity and spirit of the games, the torch made its way to Iungwalieh, Loomkyrwiang, Jowai. The torch will make its way from Thadlaskein and will reach Wahiajer Football Stadium where the Games will be held on January 21st, 2025. As the torch will make its way to the main stage in Wahiajer Stadium, the final torchbearer will hand off the flame, symbolising the passing of the torch to the host city. The final leg of the ceremony will conclude at the Wahiajer Football Stadium, where the games will be held on January 21st, 2025.

