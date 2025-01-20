Gaza Health Authorities Lift 62 Bodies From Under Rubble Since Ceasefire Began

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- authorities in Gaza Strip announced on Monday lifting 62 bodies from under the rubble since the ceasefire began.

The statement mentioned that within the past 24 hours around 60 martyrs and 342 injuries reached the hospitals as the Israeli violated the agreement and targeted Palestinians in various areas.

Death toll reached 47,035 and more than 111,091 injuries since October 7, 2023.

The authorities mentioned that more bodies remain under the rubble as emergency teams and civil defense have yet to reach them.

The ceasefire agreement commenced Sunday morning and thousands of displaced people returned to their areas.

Municipality and civil defense teams are still trying to clear ways for the refugees to return to their areas that are completely devoid of any life essentials. (end)

wab







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109976