Pakistan, Iran Discuss Regional Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran on Monday discussed regional security during the visit of Iranian Chief of General Staff (CGS), Major General Mohammad Bagheri to Pakistan.

The visiting Iranian CGS called on President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari in capital Islamabad and during the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasized the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries, said a release by President House.

It was also highlighted that terrorism is a shared challenge, and both countries need to take effective and coordinated measures to address this challenge. The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces appreciated Pakistan's stance on Gaza and Lebanon.

Moreover, Pakistan and Iran discussed regional security in a meeting between Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir and Iranian CGS in eastern Rawalpindi city. According to a press release issued by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Iranian CGS visited the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and called on Pakistanآ's COAS. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defense cooperation. Upon his arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the martyr monument in homage to Pakistanآ's martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, said ISPR. (end)

sbk







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109974