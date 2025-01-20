Short And Spicy: Menopause Rocking The International Speaker Slam In Wiesbaden

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Menopause has had a negative reputation for far too long. It is about time it gets a fresh, modern makeover!

- Evi HellwegerVIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Short and to the point: Empowering through MenopauseOn January 16, 2025, the 4th International Speaker Slam took place in Wiesbaden, with over 100 participants from 24 countries, who captivated the expert audience on two stages in 4-minute speeches. The event, founded by Hermann Scherer, which had previously been held in New York City, Frankfurt, and Munich, returned to Wiesbaden with a variety of topics and charismatic speakers.Much like a Poetry Slam, where participants compete in rhyming and rapping, the Speaker Slam features speakers from around the world presenting their expertise in a short time to a jury made up of media professionals, journalists, book publishers, and expert agencies.Evi Hellweger from Vienna managed to captivate the audience with her humorous talk about menopause, skillfully addressing the still somewhat taboo subject in an informative and persuasive way, not only for interested women but also for men. Even business representatives were impressed by the topic, as more than 20% of women in menopause, facing various symptoms, consider reducing their working hours or retiring early. This presents a dilemma for companies that are heavily dependent on experienced and valuable female employees.To applause, Evi Hellweger was called to the stage for the award ceremony, where she was presented with the Excellence Award and booked for another event in New York City. She was overjoyed by the overwhelming response, as this particular life phase of women has had a negative reputation for far too long. With the loss of fertility, it was often equated with a decline in health, attractiveness, and success. It was high time, she said, to give menopause a modern, fitting makeover!

