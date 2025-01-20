UAE Prodigy Aayan Afzal Khan Impresses Gujarat Giants' WPL Stars

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bharti Fulmali, Prakashika Naik, and Kashvee Gautam, new recruits of the Gujarat Giants in the Women's 2025, attended the ILT20 match between the Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals at Sharjah on Sunday.

Their presence in UAE was part of Adani Sportsline's efforts to promote women's cricket in UAE.

Prakashika Naik, picked by Gujarat Giants at the Tata WPL Auction 2025, was impressed with UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan's performance at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Aayan, the 19-year-old left-arm-spinner, delivered a stunning spell (4-0-16-4) for the Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday.

“The ground and atmosphere here are excellent. While it's challenging for leg-spinners, it's a great venue. It's inspiring to see Aayan Afzal Khan bowling and consistently taking wickets on these pitches. It is a great learning to see him bowl,” Naik said.

Naik looks forward to learning from her new teammates, particularly Australia's Phoebe Litchfield.“Australian players have a tough mindset, and I'm excited to work with them. Phoebe Litchfield is young but has a great approach. The way she bats and leads by example is impressive,” she said.

Fulmali, who has been with the team since season two, scored 64 runs in three matches, including an impressive 42 runs off 36 balls. The Vidarbha batter revealed she's a fan of Shimron Hetmyer, drawing parallels between their batting styles.

“I admire Shimron Hetmyer. He's one of my favourite batters because he's a hitter, just like me. We both bat in the middle order, and I'm eager to watch him play. My batting style and mindset are very similar to his,” she said.

“As a finisher, you typically have only four or five overs to bat, so you need to hit from the first ball. During our pre-season camp, my coach mentioned promoting me in the batting order, so I'm preparing for those situations.”

Gautam, who became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the 2024 WPL auction when Gujarat Giants acquired her for INR 200 million, made history in 2020 by taking 10 wickets in an innings while playing for Chandigarh in the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy. After missing the previous season due to injury, she's ready to make her mark.

Gautam is particularly excited to play alongside West Indian cricketer Deandra Dottin, a T20 World Cup winner known for her explosive batting.

“She's a great athlete who can hit big sixes and take blinders. As an all-rounder, I relate to her role and look forward to sharing the dressing room with her,” she said.

Gautam also praised leagues like ILT20 and WPL for nurturing young talent.“Both leagues have given opportunities to young players, and it's great to see them evolving. They're showcasing their talent alongside elite athletes. As a WPL player, I'm honoured to share the dressing room with legends we've all watched and admired on TV.”

Discussing the upcoming season, Gautam expressed confidence in her team:“Our squad is well-balanced with good all-rounders. That's crucial in T20s – you need a long batting lineup and fast bowlers. I'm looking forward to winning many games with my team.”

Gujarat Giants will begin their WPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14 in Vadodara.