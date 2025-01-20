With 4,500 Hectares Cultivated, Coffee Drives Development In The Canal Basin

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In the Panama Canal watershed, around 4,500 hectares of coffee are cultivated, an activity that not only protects strategic water resources for the operation of the interoceanic route, but has also become a driver of development for communities. “Coffee production in this region not only protects water resources essential to the Canal, but also transforms the lives of hundreds of families by offering them a sustainable source of income and development opportunities,” said engineer Ilya Espino de Marotta, deputy administrator of the Panama Channel.

Coffee is grown in the Panama Canal Watershed (PCWC) as part of the Panama Canal Environmental Incentives Program (PIEA). The program aims to protect the watershed's forest cover and water resources.

How it works

The program provides land titles and sustainable farming classes to local farmers. Farmers reforest, protect, and cultivate coffee and other crops. The coffee is processed and sold under the brand name Cuencafé.

Benefits

The program has increased coffee production in the region. It has prevented runoff and ensured more arable land. It has preserved water resources and the environment.

History

European immigrants introduced coffee to Panama in the 19th century. The main coffee producing area is in the province of Chiriqui, which was once known as the Valley of the Moon.

Impact

Cuencafé has gained recognition among coffee specialists. The program has helped to enrich the international profile of Panamanian coffee.