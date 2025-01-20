Modernisation And Subsidies Top Wishlist For Agriculture In Upcoming Budget

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 20 (KNN) As the Union Budget 2025-26 nears, leaders in processing and allied sectors have outlined key expectations aimed at driving growth, sustainability, and modernisation across the agricultural value chain.

Their recommendations emphasise policy interventions that enhance efficiencies, modernise infrastructure, and strengthen India's rural economy.

Vasu Naren, Chairman & Managing Director of Sona Machinery, underscored the urgent need for modernisation in the rice milling sector-a cornerstone of India's food security.

Advocating for subsidies and tax exemptions to facilitate the adoption of energy-efficient, automated machinery, Naren highlighted the sector's potential to align with India's ethanol blending goals.

He said,“These measures will not only modernise the rice milling sector but also position it as a critical enabler of India's sustainable energy transition. Policy support for rice milling and ethanol production can strengthen rural livelihoods and solidify India's standing in global agriculture and biofuel markets.”

Megha Pavan, Founder and CEO of Arkaa Cluster Private Limited, stressed the importance of boosting the food processing and nutraceuticals industries.

She called for tax incentives, expanded farmer subsidies, and research investments to develop advanced processing technologies.

Pavan stated,“We anticipate that the budget will prioritise agriculture and agri-tech advancements, particularly enhancing innovation and capacity in food processing. This will improve access to healthier food options and position India as a leader in sustainable nutritional solutions.”

Akshat Gupta, Practice Leader at Praxis Global Alliance, called for increased investment in agricultural infrastructure, including cold storage, warehousing, and supply chains, to reduce post-harvest losses.

He recommended doubling PM-KISAN installments to Rs 12,000, standardising agricultural loan interest rates at 3-5 per cent, and expanding NABARD funding to support small farmers.

Gupta also emphasized the transformative potential of the Digital Agriculture Mission, advocating for robust agri-databases, improved mandi infrastructure, and support for crop-specific clusters.

“Modernising farming through digital frameworks and strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations will enhance productivity,” he added.

Industry leaders agree that these initiatives are pivotal for improving productivity, profitability, and resilience, ensuring a sustainable future for Indian agriculture.

(KNN Bureau)