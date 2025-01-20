TVS Motor Company Launches India's First, Bluetooth Connected, Electric Three-Wheeler - TVS King EV MAX

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of its connected passenger electric three-wheeler, TVS King EV MAX. The vehicle has best-in-class features including connectivity through TVS SmartXonnectTM. The TVS King EV MAX combines innovative with eco-friendly solutions, catering to the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility.

Rajat Gupta - Business Head, Commercial Mobility and Bernhard Heiming - CTO, TVS Motor Company, with the newly launched TVS King EV MAX

Best-in-Class Features :



Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company , said, "The launch of TVS King EV MAX is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. As urban areas continue to grow, the demand for clean mobility options has never been more critical. The TVS King EV MAX combines advanced electric propulsion with superior comfort and connectivity. The distinctive blend of long-range, impressive acceleration and quick charging time guarantees high uptime, enabling more trips and increased earning potential for customers, including fleet operators. The vehicle is being launched in UP, Bihar, J&K, Delhi and West Bengal, right away. It will be available across the country in the coming months.”

With a range of 179 kms on a single charge, quick charging in just 2 hours and 15 minutes for 0 – 80% charge and 3.5 hours for 100% charge; smart features like TVS SmartXonnectTM, the King EV MAX offers users real-time navigation, alerts and vehicle diagnostics through their smartphones. It combines excellent performance, comfort and connectivity, making it a standout choice for modern urban mobility.

The TVS King EV MAX is powered by a high-performance 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery enabling making it perfect for urban commuting. With a top speed of 60 km/h (ECO Mode: 40 kmph; City: 50 kmph; Power: 60 kmph), the vehicle ensures efficient travel while maximizing passenger comfort through its spacious cabin and ergonomic seating design.

The TVS King EV MAX is now available across select dealerships in UP, Bihar, J&K, Delhi and West Bengal, at a price of Rs. 2,95,000/- (ex-showroom). It also comes with a warranty of 6-years / 150,000 km (whichever is earlier), along with 24/7 road-side-assistance for the first 3 years.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. Additional details and updates are available on