Trinatracker Vanguard 1P Receives Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.

In October TrinaTracker was honored with the Green Leadership Award by Bureau Veritas for its exceptional contributions to incorporating green principles throughout the entire chain, accelerated green transformation of supply chains, promoting resource efficiency and minimizing environmental impact through technological innovation.

TrinaTracker's outstanding carbon footprint performance reflects a strong commitment to the sustainability management philosophy of Trinasolar. The company achieved several significant milestones in its green development journey last year: In March the global safety science leader UL Solutions awarded Trinasolar's full range of Vertex N products with Product Carbon Footprint Certification; in June TrinaTracker's manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, received Bureau Veritas' Organizational Carbon Footprint Certification; and in November Trinasolar's Vertex N PV modules passed the rigorous carbon emissions review conducted by the French Energy Regulatory Commission, earning French Carbon Footprint Certification and securing market access to France.

Trinasolar is deeply committed to combating climate change and will continue to reduce carbon emissions across its operations and value chain. By advancing zero-carbon operations, establishing a zero-carbon value chain and producing zero-carbon products, Trinasolar aims to create a zero-carbon model. This commitment not only supports the global fight against climate change but also reinforces the company's dedication to environmental protection and making a significant contribution to the transition to sustainable energy.

SOURCE TrinaTracker