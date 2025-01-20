FAO Representative Visits Quetta To Strengthen Livestock Sector And Water Resource Management In Balochistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Quetta, January 17, 2025 – Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, embarked on a pivotal visit to Quetta to advance collaboration with the Balochistan government, participate in the launch of an EU-funded livestock recovery initiative, and review progress on water resource rehabilitation projects.

During her visit, Ms. Rolle, accompanied by Waleed Mahdi, Head of FAO Office Balochistan, and James Okoth, Head of FAO Office Sindh, engaged in constructive discussions with key provincial officials, including Ali Akbar Baloch, Secretary Agriculture; Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Livestock; Noor Ahmed Pirkani, Secretary Forest; and DG PDMA, Rafiq Ghorezai.

The talks focused on promoting sustainable practices in agriculture, livestock management, irrigation, and forestry.

Launch of Livestock Recovery Initiative

Ms. Rolle participated in the introductory meeting of the EU-funded project, “Post Floods Resilient Recovery and Strengthening of the Livestock Sector in Balochistan” . The meeting laid the groundwork for forming the Project Steering Committee (PSC), defining its Terms of Reference (ToRs), and finalizing criteria for district selection.

Supporting Community Water Resources

In Quetta's Chashma Achozai area, Ms. Rolle initiated the rehabilitation of a vital underground water channel, the Chashma Achozai Karez. This project aims to enhance water access for over 3,000 residents and irrigate 500 acres of farmland. Additionally, she reviewed the rehabilitation of earthen bunds designed to improve grazing areas and forage availability for livestock.

Promoting Climate-Adaptive Livestock Practices

In Hanna Urak's Killi Atakzai village, Ms. Rolle inaugurated the first of 99 climate-adaptive animal shelters being built under the Revival of Balochistan Water Resources Programme (RBWRP) . These innovative shelters feature rooftop water harvesting systems and improved hygiene facilities, ensuring sustainable livestock management while promoting equitable access for female farmers.

Empowering Farmers with Innovation

At Killi Sufi Khuchlak Village, Ms. Rolle visited the Farmer Field School, where local farmers are being trained in modern onion farming techniques, including seed testing, certification, and water-saving trickle irrigation. These advancements are driving increased agricultural incomes and improved water productivity.

Enhancing Soil Fertility and Livestock Health

Concluding her field visits, Ms. Rolle observed the benefits of FAO's distribution of certified Alfalfa seeds to local farmers. These seeds enrich soil fertility, increasing fodder availability, and contributing to healthier livestock-key pillars of sustainable agriculture.

Ms. Rolle's visit underscored FAO's commitment to fostering inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience in Balochistan's agricultural and livestock sectors. These initiatives are poised to improve livelihoods and resource management across the province, ensuring long-term benefits for local communities.