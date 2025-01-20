Lithuania To Keep Allocating 0.25% Of Its GDP To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk met with his Lithuanian counterpart Saulius Skvernėlis to discuss increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies, as well as further support for Ukraine.

"I met with Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Saulius Skvernėlis. I appreciate that the visit to Kyiv is one of the first after his election as Speaker of the Seimas. This confirms that, after the elections, the over-partisan support for Ukraine remains in place," he noted.

During the meeting, the two politicians discussed further inter-parliamentary cooperation, Lithuania's support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and the Victory Plan.

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for the military, humanitarian, and political assistance Lithuania has been providing to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

"I particularly emphasized the importance of strengthening sanctions targeting Russia and using the aggressor's frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine. After all, Western components are still found in Russian drones," he stressed.

At the same time, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament showed the Lithuanian delegation the consequences of the Russian attack downtown Kyiv on January 1.

"I heard assurances from my counterpart that Lithuania remains a strategic partner of Ukraine in the struggle for sovereignty and independence, will continue to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support it, as they will do our European integration path," the politician noted.

According to Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Seimas assured him Lithuania would remain Ukraine's advocate in the international arena, adding that Russia must be held accountable, "the West should have no illusions that the aggressor state will have enough and stop on its own will."

"Through joint efforts, we will continue to defend freedom, restore justice, and strengthen the unity of the democratic world," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada concluded.

